PHOTO : Naa Ashorkor shares first photo of her baby bump

Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor, has popped out from her hidden shell as she has shown her baby bump for the first time ever.
Pregnancy always looks great on Naa Ashorkor, and that’s no different the second time around.
Naa Ashorkor has shared new photos to announce her mummy status with her baby bump front and centre on July 1st.
The Joy FM Presenter took to her Instagram page to show off her new baby bump photo of herself with a blue love emoji, which best suggests she’s welcomed another baby.
Naa Ashorkor for some past weeks now hasn’t been on the air with no exact reason.
Mrs. Adodoaji has now added another baby, making two.
The part-time actress who got married in 2014, two years ago welcomed her first child.
