Naa Ashorkor blast hair suppliers who sells goat hair

Actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor has descended on dubious hair shops online especially on Instagram who keep selling goat hair to people.
According to Naa Ashorkor, some of the hair attachments these unscrupulous dealers sell are more or less made up of only 10% human hair. The other 90% is made of goat hair.
She also listed fiber as one of the wool they pull over naïve buyer’s eyes. She wrote, “Those of you who sell us 10% human hair and 90% goat hair, fiber and all the others we see you.”
And of course, Naa Ashorkor gave a shout-out to those credible hair dealers who deliver on their word.
Transacting business especially buying hair online has become a risky venture where people are duped every day. Make sure your source is credible to avoid any disappointments.