Promzy to return to VIP, as Reggie Rockstone steps aside

Hiplife grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone's contract with music VVIP has ended as old member, Promzy makes his way back to the group, reports say.
According to reports online, multiple award-winning music group, VVIP, formerly known as VIP, is set to terminate the employment deal, discharge Hiplife/Rap pioneer, Reggie Rockstone from the team.
The report also indicated that Reggie Rockstone has been unpatriotic to the team, and has been engaging in music dealings, thus, recording and releasing singles without the group being privy to it, a development they claim is not encouraging the positive growth of the music group.
However, VVIP music group has arrayed profitable mechanisms to undergo a change; become different in essence, losing its name from VVIP to its original name, Vision In Progress(VIP) as “prodigal” former member, Promzy has the intentions of rejoining the music group.
VIP music group was made up of Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal), Abdul Hamid Ibrahim (Lazzy now Zeal), and Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) until the exit of Promzy, paving way for Hiplife ‘Grandpapa’, Reggie Rockstone to join the group, thereby prompting a name change.
The group came out with the singles ‘Selfie’, ‘Book of Hiplife’ with accompanying quality music videos which have enjoyed massive airplay and downloads on social media and other online market and stores.
Credit:Georgebritton.com