Ramaphosa rejects state funeral bid for rapper AKA

A request by a provincial government for a state funeral to be given to a popular South African rapper murdered last week has been denied by the president, local media report.
Gauteng’s premier Panyaza Lesufi had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting permission to give slain rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, a state funeral.
On Thursday, Mr Lesufi said his request had been denied.
He said he had not requested for state funds for the funeral, but for the coffin to be draped with the national flag and flags to be flown at half-mast in honour of the rapper.
“We felt that the person of his international stature, person of his national stature, there must be some form of honour, and we want to clarify it is not a financial contribution,” he is quoted as saying.
The rapper will be buried on Saturday.