Stop calling me small boy, I am not a kid - Lilwin to Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah professionally known as Lilwin in the movie industry has said he is not a kid following his altercation with fellow actor Kweku Manu.
In an interview with Zion Felix, he stated that his colleague Kwaku Manu should stop calling him a small boy.
According to the actor, he is not a kid and the fact that Kwaku Manu is a bit older than him doesn’t mean he should treat him as a kid and allow that to get in their line of work.
‘You see in this life no one is a kid, I am 35 years and he is 37 years so I am not a kid, he can say that I am a kid in the movie industry that one is not a big deal but he can’t call me a kid in real life so he should stop saying those words because it is unnecessary,’ he stated.
The actor stressed that when God wants to bless individuals he doesn’t look at their age.
‘If the elderly aren’t around do you have to wait for them to come before a problem is solved or anyone available can solve it without waiting for the elderly to come,’ he said.
Lilwin had stated that his colleague Kumawood actors were reluctant to feature in his upcoming TV series Cocoa Season when he reached out to them.
He said that he reached out to Kwaku Manu and other Kumawood actors but they all gave excuses.
In his response, Kwaku Manu said Lilwin erred when he granted an interview to a blogger saying he was disappointed in them.
According to Kwaku Manu on UTV, Lilwin should not think he has money and therefore can talk anyhow.
Lilwin, who was also not happy with how Kwaku Manu spoke to him almost got physical with him until Nana Ama McBrown went on break.
The two actors, however, made amends after the break.
By:Donabenger Cobbinah