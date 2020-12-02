Ghana musician Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah known by his stage name as Bisa Kdei has stated that musicians creating campaign songs for political parties is just a business that should not affect their career negatively.
In an interview on YFM's 97. 9 ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ Show, he said he only sees that as business and nothing else; something their fans must understand.
“For me, sometimes you have to see it as a business. The fans must sometimes understand that,’ he said.
The ‘Asew’ hitmaker was sharing his opinion on musicians composing campaign songs for political parties.
According to him, it is a problem when artistes mount stages and campaign for any political party.
“What really brings the problem is campaigning for a party after you have done a song for them. That is where the problem is,’ he stated.
He agreed that the problem arises when the musician after creating the music goes ahead to campaign openly for the political party, mounting platforms and making speeches.
Bisa said that he was ready to create songs for any political party as far as he will be paid for his job and depending on the contracts they sign, he could create songs for multiple parties without necessarily mounting their platforms to campaign for them.
“If a party approached me and asked me to do a song for them for an amount that I think it is good for me,I see that as a business. Why not? That will work for me"
Most musicians have endorsed political parties in the upcoming elections.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah