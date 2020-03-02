Video: Any movie without me is incomplete because I am the biggest actor in Ghana - Lilwin

One of Ghana's finest actors Kojo Nkansah popularly known as Lilwin has bragged about being the biggest actor in Ghana.
Lilwin recently has had a feud with Funny Face after the former vehemently expressed his dissatisfaction with organisers of the Ghana Movie Awards for adjudging the “Chorkor Trotro” star as the Favorite Actor in the 2019 edition of the scheme.
He insisted that he is the biggest and most favourite actor in Ghana and no one surpasses him.
Lilwin speaking with ZionFelix said he is still the biggest actor in Ghana and any movie without him lacks some spark.
"In the Ghanaian music circles the likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are the top guys and in the movie industry it is only me, I am the biggest. Even when the movie industry went down I was still relevant and known everywhere worldwide. If you are shooting a movie in Ghana now, you can't exclude me and expect it to be a massive hit, a movie like 'Away Bus' was good but it lacked a bit of spark because I was not part"