Video: Nadia Buari goes 'Gaga' with crazy dance moves

Nadia Buari goes 'Gaga' with crazy dance moves

By Michael Klugey
Ghanaian actress and a proud mother of four (4) girls, Nadia Buari has taken social media by storm with her crazy dance over Lady Gaga's song. 

The actress, Nadia Buari who was spotted jamming to Lady Gaga's song, "Bad Romance", couldn't hold her joy after she heard the song. She then took to her Instagram page to express her mood as the song was played.

"That moment when Lady Gaga’s song “bad romance” is playing and u can’t help but put up a show even though u don’t know the lyrics. 💃🏼🕺🏽🤸🏼‍♀️
Fav line.. “I want ur leather-studded kiss in the sand” she posted.

 Watch here as Nadia Buari takes the internet by storm with her dancing skills, probably you might take some dancing lessons :