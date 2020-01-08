Video: Rapper Lil Wayne reveals the African countries he wants to visit

Multiple Grammy award-winning rapper, Lil Wayne has expressed his interest to visit some African countries soon.
His interest comes weeks after American female rapper, Cardi B visited Nigeria and Ghana.
The rapper while fielding questions from a Journalist in a terse video clip said he has never visited every continent.
He was then asked where he would like to go and he said he has never been to Nigeria and it is a place he would like to be.
He said: “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go. I heard it’s lit”
He adds that he would also love to visit Egypt.
Watch video below.
The Young Money rapper who may be engaged to an Australian model, La’Tecia Thomas after they met on social media recently hinted that his long-awaited Funeral album is reportedly due next month.