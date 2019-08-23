Video: Your 'disfigured body' even disqualifies you as an actress, how dare you talk ill about TV Africa - Aba Guy Guy hits out at Juliet Ibrahim

TV Africa presenter, Winnie Mandela Cann, popularly known as Aba Guy Guy host of ‘Political Police’ show has hit out at Juliet Ibrahim for the words she used on the station and one of their presenters Akosua Farmmer.
Aba Guy Guy, the presenter who took over ‘Political Police’ after Afia Schwarzenegger left the station descended heavily on the actress in a viral video.
The loud-mouth presenter even said Juliet Ibrahim is not qualified to be an actress if not for the fact that producers sleep with women and give them movie roles.
She dispelled Juliet’s claim that TV Africa is a dead station, and said if it was she would not have come on the channel with Iceberg Slim while they were in an amorous relationship to flaunt him around.
She further stated that the actress shouldn’t use the television station to promote the sale of her book but rather asked Juliet to take her book ‘A Toast To Life’ to Makola market if she wants people to patronize it.
All this brouhaha comes on the back of TV Africa presenter known as Akosua Farmmer who slammed Juliet Ibrahim for dumping her ex-husband who is the CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr. for Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim and further advised the actress to go back to her ex-husband.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B1epbu-A2rP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
