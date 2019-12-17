You will be amazed to find out how much Kwesi Arthur is charging for his Kumasi show

Hiplife artiste Kwesi Arthur has surprised many with the amount he is charging for his show in Kumasi.
The Tema-based rapper in an Instagram post said he does not want to see a single person at home on December 22 because all roads will be leading Rattary Park for his show which only costs GHC 1 per person.
According to Kwesi Arthur, the reason why he is charging GHC 1 for his Kumasi Concert is that he remembers a time when all he had was a GHC 1 note in his pocket, a dream, and patience.
The event which starts at 7 pm will see a tall list of artistes perform including the ‘Ground Up Chale’ squad.