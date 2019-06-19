Kwesi Arthur is not serious, how can you marry at age 35 ? - Father

Mr Samuel Danso Arthur says who is father to hiplife/hip hop artiste Kwesi Arthur says his son's claims that he will marry at age 35 should not be taken seriously.
Kwesi Arthur who is 24 years now a few months ago in an interview on Starr FM suggested marriage may derail his focus.
He revealed he would prefer to settle down at 35.
But the father of the ‘Ground-Up artiste who was celebrated on Fathers’ Day edition of ‘The Gist’ told Joy News’ MzGee, his son’s plans to marry in his mid-30s may be the result of the challenges faced by the family when he was a child.
“He can’t be serious. I saw it and I said ‘this guy is he normal’? When you are young and you put structures in place, you make healthy babies. They should have asked him how old his dad was when he gave birth to him. I think 35 is too much,” Mr Danso said.
The rapper's father believes he is delaying his marriage because of his experiences while growing up “but life cannot ever give you 100%.”
Kwesi Arthur’s dad was grateful to his superstar son who according to him replaced his cab engine when it broke down recently.
