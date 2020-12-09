14 out of 16 regional results received, we'll announce winner today - EC

EC office in Fomena in flames The Electoral Commission, EC office in Fomena in the Ashanti Region is in…

EC to announce presidential election results at 5pm The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated it will formally declare the 2020…

EC provides details of persons tampering with Presidential ballot The Electoral Commission, EC has provided details of persons who tampered with…

NPP calls NDC to order, urges supporters to remain calm The NPP has staged another press conference to counter the one organised by the…