14 out of 16 regional results received, we'll announce winner today - EC

The Electoral Commission says it has only received 14 out the 16 regional results required before they declare the winner of the 2020 polls.
The EC had earlier released a statement announcing that they have extended the time to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo leads in presidential race with 51.59% of votes from 227 constituencies
At a press conference, EC Chair Jean Mensa explained a number of reasons why the commission was unable to announce the results yesterday as the promised.
"It rained heavily at some places in Ghana and that posed a challenge for the EC. Places in the hinterlands, areas like Western North, for instance, it was difficult for our officers to travel to the regional capital to send the results to the collation centre and this explains why the EC was unable to declare the results at 5 pm yesterday. The process is ongoing and the EC has received 14 of the 16 regional results. We have representatives of the political parties working hand in hand with us and we will ensure all persons are satisfied before I append my signature to it. Out of the 14 so far, I have certified 7 of them and by the end of today, we would certify the other 7. By the close of today, we will get the other two and certified them then we can now declare the results".
Jean Mensa said results from the Bono East and the Northern Regions have not come through yet and their officers are working tirelessly to ensure results from those areas are sent to the EC headquarters in the early hours of December 9, 2020.
The EC has earlier indicated that it will formally declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5 pm on December 8, 2020.
The declaration was schedule be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).