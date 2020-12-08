Akufo-Addo leads in presidential race with 51.59% of votes from 227 constituencies

President Akufo-Addo is currently leading Former President John Mahama in the presidential race.
With results from some 227 constituencies so far, Akufo-Addo is leading with 5,407,354 thus 51.59% of total valid votes and John Mahama his closest contender follows with 4,932,289 being 47.05% of total valid votes.
Results from some 30 constituencies are not yet in.
READ ALSO: EC extends time to declare winner of presidential election
Meanwhile the Electoral Commission, EC has released a statement announcing that they have extended the time to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
The EC in the statement said the time to announce the verdict of the presidential election has been pushed back and a new time will be communicated shortly
"The Electoral Commission informs the Public that to ensure the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country is accurate, the EC will extend its intended timeline for declaring the 2020 Presidential election results.
The new timeline will be communicated shortly."
The EC has earlier indicated that it will formally declare the 2020 presidential election results at 5 pm.
The declaration would be done at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).