1D1F : Eku juice to hit the market in 20days

Package fruit juice from the Ekumfi fruit juice factory, Eku juice, will hit the market in 20 days, that according to the management of the factory which is under the One District, One Factory initiative by the government.
The factory is expected to produce 3 million packs of juice annually for local consumption and export.
According to Joy FM's report, management of the factory said they are working for the product to be on the market in 20 days just in time for the Christmas celebration.
Operation Director Fredrick Kwabena said, "After the trial, we have to pick samples and send to the Foods and Drugs Authority, so we have done that and we are working to get the final certification, this a juice squeezed from the fruit itself, everything is raw with no added stuff.."
Dr. Afriyie Akoto, the Food and Agric Minister, first announce the commercial production of the factory on his Facebook page on November 16, 2019.
The $8 million project which officially commenced in March 2018 now has 400 workers including out-growers.
Think tank Alliance for Development and Industrialisation (ADI), in October 2019 said its checks revealed that the Ekumfi Juice Factory would create 5,000 direct out-grower jobs within the community and its environs.
The facility is the biggest pineapple juice processing factory in West Africa, with the capacity to process ten tonnes of fruits per hour. it is also the first factory to be constructed under the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ project.
The factory is sited on a 50-acre land and has 100-metres length and 50-metres width of factory floor space large enough for additional production works.