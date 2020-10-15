2 suspects arrested over murder of Mfantseman MP

Reports from the Central Region indicates that some two persons have been picked up in connection with the murder of Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford Quansah.
The reports further indicated that the two were picked up by police investigators from the Central Regional Police Command.
The police have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book.
According to a Joy FM reporter in the Central Region, details of the two suspects remain sketchy and are yet to be disclosed.
One week observation service for late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, MP Ekow Quansah Hayford was held today October 15, 2020.
Mr Hayford was shot by persons believed to be highway robbers in the early hours of October 9, on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.
The family has announced that the final funeral rites will be held from the 27th to 29th of November.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have replaced the late MP with his wife Mrs Ophelia Hayford as their Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming elections.
John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP says they engaged in a wide consultation before coming to a consensus on the decision to replace him with his wife.
The NPP sent a letter on October 12, 2020, to the EC to invoke section 13(4) of CI 127 to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which period the party will file her name.
Ms Ophelia Hayford was an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has resigned from the Ghana Police Service.