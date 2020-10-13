NPP's decision to allow wife of murdered MP contest Mfantseman seat heavily backed - John Boadu

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says the party's decision to choose wife of murdered Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford to contest the seat is widely accepted and backed.
Reports today October 13, 2020, indicated that Mrs Ophelia Hayford wife of late Ekow Hayford will replace her husband to contest the Mfantseman seat on the ticket of the NPP come December 7.
The lawmaker was shot and killed instantly on a road last week, with the initial reports linking the shocking death to a possible robbery case and his death has generated a lot of talks.
This is similar to what Lydia Alhassan replacing her late husband Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko who was MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon but passed on in office.
Ms Lydia contested in a by-election in 2019 and won to become the seating MP of Ayawaso West Wuogon.
John Boadu confirming the reports said they engaged in a wide consultation before coming to a consensus.
"It is true that the wife of late Hayford will contest the seat on the ticket of the NPP. I have been to the constituency several times the whole constituency set up and leadership of the party deem it fit that his wife is the backbone of the husband and knows the constituency very well and considering the large support the husband had and even the difficulty they are going through, a lot of the constituents believe that we should let the wife continue. Just as I said there was massive consensus and they was no defence at all we will formally announce it, she has resigned from her position as a Police officer".
The NPP sent a letter on October 12, 2020, to the EC to invoke section 13(4) of CI 127 to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which period the party will file her name.
Ms Ophelia Hayford is an Assistant Superintendent of Police and has written to resign from the Ghana Police Service.