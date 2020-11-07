2020 National Farmers' Day: Solomon Kojo Kusi named 2020 national best farmer

55-year-old farmer, Solomon Kojo Kusi has been adjudged the 2020 national best farmer at the National Farmers’ Day held at Techiman in the Bono East Region.
Mr. Kusi, who is from the Jomoro District of the Western Region received a GHS570,000 cash prize an equivalent of a two-bedroom house.
The national best farmer has been in the agriculture business for the past decade with a current farm strength of 220 workers.
In 2015, he won the best farmer at the district level.
Mr. Kusi is a married man and a father of nine.
Nana Kofi Drobo IV of Wenchi in the Bono Region emerged the first runner-up.
Coming as the second-runner up was Mahmoud Mohammed Awal from Zabzugu in the Northern Region.
The 2020 edition of the National Farmers’ Day which was the 36th of its kind was celebrated under the theme: “Agribusiness Development under COVID-19; Opportunities and Challenges.”