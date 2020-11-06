2020 National Farmers' Day: Resilient economy ensured no food shortage in COVID-19 period - Akufo-Addo

Ghana is today November 6, 2020, marking the 36th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration.
The National Farmers’ Day is usually celebrated on the first Friday of December every year, except in election years when it is held in November.
This year's celebration is being held at Techiman in the Bono East Region on the theme “Agribusiness Development under COVID 19 – Opportunities and Challenges”.
President Akufo-Addo has sent a message wishing all farmers a happy Farmer's Day.
The President also said this year has been a tough year for many countries due to COVID-19 but Ghana's resilient economy resourced the Agriculture sector and that ensured no shortage of food.
"As a result of the resilient nature of Ghanaian agriculture, buoyed on by the fact that the sector has received strong support from Government over the last three years and ten months, we in Ghana faced no shortages in food supply since the outbreak of the virus on our shores in March, and our country has since been able to stand on its own two feet, in spite of the obviously difficult times. I express the appreciation of a grateful nation to farmer and fisherfolk across the country for achieving this historic feat".
Since Farmers' Day was introduced by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in 1988, the first Friday in December has been set aside to honour farmers and fishermen for their efforts in feeding the nation and recognise the vital contributions of a strong agricultural sector to the prosperity of the Ghanaian economy.
A programme of activities takes place to mark the day including prizes which are awarded to deserving farmers and fishers in order of best practices and outputs.
A National Farmers Forum takes place at which the award winners can meet policymakers and experts on technological advances in the agricultural sector and also make their views known.