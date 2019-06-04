517,332 students to write 2019 BECE

A total of 517,332 final-year junior high school (JHS) students will write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates from Monday, June, 2019.
They comprise 263,616 males and 253,716 females.
Last year, 509,824 candidates took the examination, meaning that there has been an increase of 7,508 candidates.
The 2019 BECE candidates, who are from 16,871 public and private JHSs, will write the examination at 1,880 centres across the country.
The examination, which will be written from June 10-14, 2019, will be manned by 1,880 supervisors and 18,136 invigilators.
Statistics from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) made available to the Junior Graphic indicate that the Ashanti Region will, as usual, present the highest number of candidates of 104,461, made up of 52,945 males and 51,516 females.
The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 90,584 candidates, comprising 43,273 males and 47,311 females.
The Central Region has 55,535 candidates (28,212 males and 27,323 females), while the Western Region has 52,806 (27,269 males and 25,537 females), with the Brong Ahafo Region presenting 49,127 (25,619 males and 23,508).
The Eastern Region will present 47,964 candidates (24,883 males and 23,081 females), while the Northern and the Volta regions have 43,960 (23,900 males and 20,060 females) and 37,785 (19,978 males and 17,807 females) candidates, respectively.
The Upper East Region will present 22,001 candidates (10,812 males and 11,189 females), with the Upper West Region presenting 13,109 (6,725 males and 6,384 females).
The statistics provided by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) only captured the old 10 regions of the country.
READ ALSO :