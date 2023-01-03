624 fires in December 2022 - Fire Service

A total of 624 fire incidents were recorded in December 2022 in Ghana as compared to 567 in the same period of 2021, representing an increase of 10.1%, disclosed the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
“Also 210 and 153 out on arrival cases were recorded respectively for December 2022 and December 2021, representing an increase of 37.3%,” a statement issued by the service said.
The service said there were no casualties in all these fires.
“However, 12 road traffic collision incidents responded to resulted in 34 injuries and two deaths in the last seven days of December 2022,” the statement issued on New Year’s Day said.
The fire service attributed the increase in fires, especially within the last seven days of December to the “careless use of electricity and electrical appliances, indiscriminate burning of rubbish, unattended cooking” among many others.