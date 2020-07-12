A/R: Judge angry as only 1 person appeared in court for flouting COVID-19 protocol

The Ghana Police Service is on the hunt for some 56 persons who failed to appear before court for flouting COVID-19 protocols in Nsuta in the Ashanti Region.
The Police arrested 57 persons during the week and all were admitted to bail but only one turned up in court during the first hearing on Friday.
Dailymailgh reports that presiding judge Kwaku Ansah threatened to order their arrest should they fail to appear in the next hearing.
The case was subsequently adjourned to July 17, 2020.
The new E.I. makes it an offence for one to step into public without wearing face masks or face shields.
Persons who fail to comply with the directive could be convicted to a fine of up to GHc60,000 or could face jail time.
Superintendent Stephen Boadu, who the Municipal Police Commander, said the Police will not spare anyone who flouts the COVID-19 protocols.
“We mounted a search at the Mampong Township and we picked 38 people; 26 males and 12 females. Yesterday, we continued the same operation and we picked up 19 people; five females and 14 males,” he is quoted as saying.
“The message I have for the community is that COVID-19 is real and so let’s all try to ensure that we don’t infect others or infect ourselves," he added.
Meanwhile, Ghana's COVID-19 cases as reached 24,248.
The latest update was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, Ghana has also recorded 19,831 clinical recoveries.
The death toll remains at 135. A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date.