Ghana records 414 new COVID-19 cases, total now 24,248

Ghana has recorded some 414 new cases of COVID-19 which has taken the total case count to 24,248.
The latest update was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s website on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Meanwhile, Ghana has also recorded 19,831 clinical recoveries.
The death toll remains at 135.
A total of 327,009 tests has been conducted from March 2020 to date.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 13,302 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 5,150 and 2,128 cases respectively.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 13,302
Ashanti Region – 5,150
Western Region – 2,128
Central Region – 1,110
Eastern Region – 911
Volta Region – 387
Upper East Region – 282
Bono East Region – 201
Northern Region – 186
Western North Region – 173
Oti Region – 115
Bono Region – 107
Upper West Region – 70
Ahafo Region – 66
Savannah Region – 51
North East Region – 9