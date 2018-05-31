Accident: 9 traders die as boat capsizes in Kete Krachi

Nine traders have lost their lives after a boat travelling from Kete Krachi to Sipom in the Volta region capsized.
Four other survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Kete Krachi Government Hospital.
The incident, according to report, occurred Wednesday afternoon when the boat carrying over 20 passengers mainly traders hit a log in the river and immediately capsized in the process.
“The incident happened around 1:45 pm on Wednesday when a boat carrying over 20 traders who had come to trade at Okpalima and were returning hit a stick in the water, this led to water entering the boat leading to the sinking of the boat,”
Natives of the Kete Krachi community have since identified the nine bodies, meanwhile, the owner of the boat Akwasi Aweyeh, who also lost his daughter in the accident, has been arrested by the Police to assist with investigation.