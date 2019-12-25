Accident : Three confirmed dead on Christmas Day

Three people died on the spot while several others sustained injuries in the morning of Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, when two minibuses in which they were travelling collided head-on at Mankuma in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.
The accident that occurred around 5.40 am on Wednesday involved a Ssangyong minibus travelling from Sawla with the Sprinter bus coming from the Bole end of the road.
The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr. Enoch Adutwum Bediako confirmed the accident.
READ ALSO : Accident : 6 dead, 10 others injured at Kobre
He said some of the injured persons were sent to the Bole Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital.
He said the cause of the accident was not immediately known and that investigations were underway to establish the cause.
Police look on helplessly as residents scoop fuel from an accident tanker at Breku
Some residents of Breku on the Kumasi-Accra highway have also taken advantage of an accident scene as they scooped fuel from the tanker involved in the accident.
Many of the residents are seen with gallons salvaging what they can from the tanker at the expense of their lives.
In the viral video of the incident, there is a police vehicle close to the scene but they did not stop these residents from risking their lives.
A journalist with Angel FM, Saddick Adams on December 25 posted on his facebook wall raising concerns of how the resident are risking their lives as the said tanker can explode anytime which will end up killing most of them.
Confirming the incident to Prime News, the journalist said the incident happened at around 10 am today.