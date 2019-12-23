Accident : 6 dead, 10 others injured at Kobre

Six out of 16 persons who were on board a minibus with registration number AS 3976-18, travelling from Kumasi to Yeji, have lost their lives in a gory accident at Kobre.
The accident occurred seven kilometres to Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region.
The injured persons are receiving treatment at the St Matthias Hospital at Yeji.
Speaking to Citi FM, a doctor at the St. Mattias Hospital, Dr Lukeman Ahmed said the injured persons had been stabilised.
“Around 3 to 4 pm on Sunday afternoon, we had a call that there was an accident around the Kobre – Yeji stretch. We went there and brought them to the emergency centre. About six of them were dead, while the rest are managing at the emergency ward. Most of them are having head injuries, some with fractures and suspected chest injuries. Most of those who are dead suffered from severe head injuries and chest injuries,” he said.
“So far, we have managed to stabilize those in the emergency ward. They are currently treating those with severe lacerations. There is one woman who needs a blood transfusion and oxygen. We are hoping she will pull through,” he added.