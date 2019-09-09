Accra: Fire guts some shops at Abossey Okai spare parts hub

Abossey Okai spare parts dealers did not hear good news on Sunday, September 8, 2019, as fire gutted some of their shops.
This happened in the night when most of the traders were not around.
An initial assessment by officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) faulted the burning of worn-out tyres close to the shops as the cause of the outbreak.
Eye witnesses say the shops caught fire at about 4pm Sunday. Fire service personnel arrived at about five and battled the inferno for at least two hours.
The extent of damage is not yet known. Police have cordoned off the area to continue an assessment.
READ ALSO: Fire destroys classroom blocks in Ashanti Region
Police at the area
Fire outbreaks in the country have been on the low in recent months and this comes as a huge loss to these traders.
READ ALSO: Photos : Fire guts shop at Sakaman in Accra