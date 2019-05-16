Fire destroys classroom blocks in Ashanti Region

A fire outbreak has gutted three classroom blocks of Sokoban Krofrom D/A Primary and JHS in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.
The inferno which started around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, 16 May 2019 also burnt down the storeroom, library and the headmistress’ office.
Documents, books and certificates of the school were all destroyed in the fire.
Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service came to the scene to douse the inferno after distress calls were placed to them.
Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) suspect arson.
Mr Adubofuo Kwaku Joseph, NADMO Zonal Director for the area told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that eyewitness accounts suggested that someone was seen running away from the school during the fire outbreak.
He said the District Chief Executive (DDCE) and the Education Director for the district have decided to relocate the affected pupils temporarily to a classroom block at Ampabame.
The fire affected academic work as pupils could not go to classes today.
