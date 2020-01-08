Administrators of Technical Universities declare indefinite strike

The Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG) have also declared an indefinite strike today to demand payment of allowances.
This follows two days after lecturers of Technical Universities began a nationwide strike.
Speaking to Starr Fm, the Chairperson of the Administrators Association at the Accra Technical University Prosper Agomeh said:
''We gave the intension on December 31 and gave 7 days ultimatum although we were not supposed to give the 7 days ultimatum. So today our congress met and we have declared a strike. As administrators, we have withdrawn all services, we run the entire administration of these schools and it's already affecting operations''.
''You can recall on Monday the teachers also withdrew their services and today senior members have also withdrawn. We live it to the authorities and government to make a decision but for us, we have withdrawn our services and whatever happens, we are less concerned about it'', he added.
However, the strike by teachers in technical universities have disrupted examination on campuses as they halt invigilation, marking of scripts and teaching.
Reports indicate that at the Takoradi Technical University examination is expected to start next week with that students are supposed to report on campus today to begin revision but following the industrial strike, a handful of students have reported on campus.
The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) also declared an indefinite strike action on January 6, 2020.
The strike was in protest of the non-payment of allowances due to its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.
According to the association, the government has refused to fully comply with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.
