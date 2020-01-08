NLC to meet TUTAG over their strike on Jan.10

The National Labour Commission(NLC) says it will meet with the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana(TUTAG)on Friday, January 10, 2020 over their ongoing strike.
The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) declared an indefinite strike action on January 6, 2020. The strike was in protest of the non-payment of allowances.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Kweku Ofosu Asamoah appealed to TUTAG to exercise patience as the commission is the engaging government to address their concerns.
''We have invited them on Friday to discuss the way forward. We are appealing to them to be a little patient in regards to the situation. We are still talking over the issue with the government''.
The strike is in protest of the non-payment of allowances due its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.
The Association said the government have refused to fully comply with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.
Addressing the media on Monday, National President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson accused the government of not upholding parity in tertiary education.
He said the government is doing everything to create a second-tier public university even though the NTC [National Tertiary Council] professes parity of prestige.
TUTAG further indicated that they shall only call off the strike “upon the fulfilment of the National Labour Commission ruling on the 28th of October 2019.”
