Aggrieved customers of Menzgold storm NAM1's house at Trasacco 

Some aggrieved customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold have stormed the house of the Chief Executive of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM1.
The customers forced their way into the trasacco estate of NAM1 in demand of their locked up investments.
The customers were initially prevented from entering the premises but managed to overpower the security personnel manning the gate.
They have vowed not to leave the house if NAM1 fails to meet them.
"Until he pays me I will never leave here, today if NAM1 do not pay me unless he pays and if he pays I will leave here."
Another aggrieved customer speaking to Citi FM said, " I'm going to spend the 365 days here until I get my money I will spend all the days here, I'm not going to leave here."
"We are not here to harass anybody, we are here peacefully to get our money, that's the reason why we are here," one of the aggrieved customers added.
Aggrieved customers of Menzgold mass up at Police Headquarters
Some customers of Menzgold yesterday massed up at the Police Headquarters over the invitation of some of their members by the CID.
The action of the customers was in solidarity with their colleagues invited for questioning.
Speaking to Citi FM, one of the customers invited on January 2 said he was charged with offensive conduct and asked to report today.
Another customer identified as Nana Akisi is also expected to meet with the CID over some comments he made on Accra based radio station Adom FM.
A spokesperson for the coalition of the aggrieved customers, Frederick Forson said the comments by their members does not warrant the invitation by the police.
"We were expecting that they will call leadership and say caution your people to speak well or some of the statements were not good but as we speak now we do not know where the error is so we are all here to attend to the call, but we also call on the State, Attorney General and Minister for National Security to respond to our petition that we presented to them in which we called for a committee for us to sit down and resolve the issue because we don't understand why in the case of rural and other microfinance the government thought it wise that depositors investment are paid to them before they went about criminal prosecution and the rest...."