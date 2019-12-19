Kwame Akuffo & Co Unlimited distances itself from Menzgold payment plans

Kwame Akuffo & Co Unlimited, the law firm representing Menzgold, has distanced themselves from the payment plan announced by the embattled gold firm on Wednesday, December 18 2019.
Menzgold in a statement announced that payment will be done through their lawyer since they do have access to their office.
“Claims shall be settled in full and shall be subject to an invitation from our legal team; Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimited, strictly following the below indicated scheduled hierarchical order, all to be settled within 36 months starting from December 2019,” the company said.
“we cannot access any of our offices nationwide, credit or debit any bank account in Ghana. In view of these constraints, our lawyers shall agree with claimants upon invitation, as to where and how to legally receive payment,” the company added.
But in a counter-statement, the Kwame Akuffo & Co. Unlimted said it does not have the "capacity" to carry out the exercise.
The law firm said it has advised Menzgold to engage the services of a third party to undertake the exercise.
Below is their statement