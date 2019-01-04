Agyarko's family debunks funeral injunction

The family of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, has debunked reports that there is an injunction on the funeral of the former legislator.
According to the family, although there is an impending legal action seeking to halt the performance of Mr. Agyarko’s funeral among other reliefs being sought by his first wife, there is yet to be a court ruling on the matter.
Reports in a section of the media have said that a court injunction has been secured by the first wife of the deceased legislator, Josephine Naana Agyarko on the funeral process.
According to the report, Josephine Agyarko in her writ of summons said following the death of her husband, the other wives and brother of the deceased have sidelined her in the processes to mourn and plan for his burial.
However, the statement from the accused family suggested that Mrs. Josephine Agyarko cannot hold herself as the wife of the deceased as she had been separated from him for about 7 years and divorce processes were ongoing.
“Madam Josephine Baiden was married to our late brother and friend but for the last 7 years has been separated for which divorce settlements had commenced but were not concluded because apparently, Josephine wanted a house in addition to the current place where she lives which was built by Hon. Agyarko. She had earlier been settled with an amount of money and a brand new Car,” the statement said.
Josephine Agyarko was accused by the family of trying to frustrate them in her attempt to benefit from the property of the former MP despite what she’s gotten already.
“Madam Josephine Baiden has over this period done a lot to frustrate the family and other loved ones in her quest to benefit from the Late Emmanuel Agyarko’s estate of which she has not been a contributor to in the last years…It’s our prayer that well-wishers and sympathizers would remember the family in this time of pain in prayer,” the statement said.
There had earlier been confusion within the late MP’s family when various factions emerged, claiming to be championing the cause of two of the wives of Mr. Agyarko to replace Mr. Agyarko as MP for the constituency.
Lydia Alhassan, one of the wives of Mr.Agyarko was eventually given the nod by the NPP to contest in its upcoming primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.