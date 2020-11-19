Akufo-Addo has directed IGP to provide Martin Amidu with police protection - Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin says President Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to provide Martin Amidu with police protection.
This comes after Martin Amidu who resigned as the Special Prosecutor earlier this week made claims on November 19, 2020 that his life was under threat.
Mr Amidu went as far to say should anything happen to him the President should be blamed.
Eugene Arhin says Akufo-Addo has taken notice of the claims made by Mr Amidu and has acted by directing the IGP to ensure he is safe.