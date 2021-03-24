Akufo-Addo's govt has spent GH¢230m to prevent floods - Asenso-Boakye

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye says the Akufo-Addo government in the last four years has spent a significant amount of money to help prevent floods in some parts of the country.
The Minister who toured some major drainage projects in some flood-prone areas in Accra on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and said the government has spent GH¢230 million to help solve the issue of flood.
He also added that the government remained committed to resolving the issue of perennial flooding.
"Government has committed a lot of resources, especially within the Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. Within the last four years, on drainage provisions alone, the government has spent GH¢230 million and you saw the dredging work at Odawna that is being done by Dredge Masters. In fact, I'm amazed at the work done so far.
"This annual dredging has helped the country prevent another major flooding. The government will continue to commit resources towards addressing the issue of flooding," he said.
He visited the Korle-Lagoon dredging site, the IRECOP dredging site, the Odaw dredging site at Circle and Caprice.
It has become a normal phenomenon in Accra any time it rains, most part of the capital floods with a little drop of rain.
There have been discussions about the perennial flooding in Accra and how to curb the situation. Most of the issues have been linked to choked gutters, littering and building in waterways.