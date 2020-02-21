Akufo-Addo sidelined us during 2020 SONA - Menzgold,Gold Coast Fund Mgt customers

Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management and Menzgold have accused President Akufo-Addo of sidelining them in the payment of locked up investment.
President Akufo-Addo during his final State of the Nation Address yesterday announced that all locked up investments of customers of the financial sector cleanup will be paid.
The President further revealed that payments up to GH¢5 billion are to begin on Monday, February 24, 2020.
But speaking to Starr FM today, the spokesperson for the Gold Coast Fund Management, Charles Nyame said they are demanding an explanation from the government on what the silence means for payment.
''Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President and the Finance Minister have sidelined we the customers under Gold Coast Fund Management. What they are trying to say is that they will pay customers who falls under Bank of Ghana, not those who fall under Securities and Exchanges Commission, We want the President to come out clear to tell us the reason why he thinks that as a result of his own initiative which is the financial sector cleanup exercise, we have all resulted into this mess and he thinks that those who are under Bank of Ghana can be satisfied to the detriment to those of us who are under SEC. The government should come out and tell us the reason why the think its right to do so and moving forward we are not going to rest, we are going to fight for our rights.''
On the other hand, the leader of the Coalition of Customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson said they will continue to persist until their locked up funds are retrieved. Adding they are already preparing a demonstration in Kumasi.
''I am so disappointed because we have sent a petition to the President and if there was going to be an intervention the customers of Menzgold will be included but not even the mention of Menzgold customers in the State of the Nation Address. We are been discriminated and as for our money, we will take it.We will be going to Kumasi on the March 6 to continue our protest''.