All commercial vehicles to get speed limiters- NRSC

All commercial vehicles will soon be fitted with speed limiters to help prevent road accidents according to the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC).
This will form part of moves by the NRSC to help curb the recent rise of road accidents in Ghana.
The NRSC says it intends to lead a conversation on the implementation of the Regulation on Speed limiters, which requires that all commercial vehicles must be fitted with speed limiters to help manage speeds as a major contributory factor to road traffic crashes.
The NRSC in a press briefing on Sunday, March 24, 2019, said it working to get to the stage where it may be able to sanction public transport service providers for lapses in their operational standards which is a culture that underlines the safety of the airline industry.
Mrs May Obiri Yeboah who is the Executive Director of the NRSC said her outfit needs public support for the implementation of this and many other critical road safety interventions.
"In recent times, we [NRSC] have been at the receiving end of some resistance for the introduction of one road safety measure or the other,"
This press briefing comes on the back of gory accidents on at the Techiman-Kintampo highway and the Accra-Cape Coast highway.
Both accidents claimed over 70 lives and is regarded as one of the deadliest in the history of Ghana.
President Nana Akufo-Addo speaking within hours of the incident on Friday morning, sympathised with the families, and challenged the Police council which is seized with the power to regulate road traffic, to speedily implement the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee set up last year to propose ways to deal with carnage on roads.
Ghana's road accident figures continue to rise every year as the country loses several lives.
