Techiman-Kintampo accident: Treatment cost of surviving victims to be paid by gov't

The acting Minister for Bono East Region Evans Opoku Bobbie says the government will pay for the treatment cost of surviving victims involved in the Kintampo-Techiman accident.
The accident which occurred last Friday at Ampomakrom in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region claimed over 60 lives.
Some 35 victims who were burnt beyond recognition were given a mass burial on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Mr Bobbie, who visited some of the victims currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman said the government is willing to take care of the survivors until they are discharged.
“Government is going to take care of the cost of treatment until they are discharged. We will take the cost of treatment of all those who are here and those who have been transferred to other hospitals. We have left some amount of money here in Jaman to take good care of those who are receiving treatment. We will visit those at the other others and do same," he spoke to Citi News.
About 60 persons have so far been confirmed dead in the accident which involved a VVIP Kia bus with registration number GT 3915- 17 travelling from Garu in the Upper East Region to Kumasi and a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18 from Accra to Bolgantaga also in the Upper East Region.
About 50 others have also sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Meanwhile Kintampo South District Police Commander, DSP Ofori Boateng says the decision to organised a mass burial for victims who were burnt beyond recognition was arrived at in consultation with relevant stakeholders.
“With the concerns of stakeholders, they have agreed and the bodies have been buried in a mass grave here in Jema. People who have not heard from their relatives who left Accra by the VVIP bus can come to Jema to identify them from the other bodies. ”
