All schools closed down March 16 over Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo has ordered for the closure of all schools in the country.
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said the schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 till further notice.
The guideline for public gathering has also been reviewed, all gatherings are suspended for four weeks.
According to the President, private funerals will be allowed but limited to 25 people.
Gov't issues travel advisory over Covid-19
The government of Ghana has issued travel advice to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
At a press briefing today on the update of Covid-19 in the country, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said all travels are this stage is strongly discouraged.
Addressing the press after the Ghana Health Service confirmed four more cases in the country, Oppong Nkrumah said there will now be a mandatory self-quarantine for Ghanaians coming back from countries that have recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19.
Reading portions of the travel advice, he said, "All travels at this stage is strongly discouraged until further notice, second any traveller except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana resident permit who within the last 14 days have been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19 will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark on any trip, border posts are not to allow such people into the jurisdiction.