Four more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ghana

Ghana Health Service has confirmed four more cases of Covid-19 in the country.
Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service (GHS) at a press briefing confirmed the cases.
The four more cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases in Ghana to 6. Dr Badu Sarkodie profiling the cases said all the confirmed cases now are imported.
"On Friday the 13th of March, two more cases were confirmed as Covid-19 they reported it from Ashanti Region and the other from Greater Accra Region, the first is a 56-year-old Ghanaian who returned from the United Kingdom on the 4th of March he stayed in the UK for 10 days, he developed symptoms on 12th of March and reported to a hospital in Obuasi and the case definition met that of suspected Covid-19, the sample was sent to Kumasi Collaborative Research Centre and it tested positive. Second is a female Ghanaian student she travelled to the US stayed for 10days, she came back on 9th of March and on the 13th she started having symptoms and samples were sent to Noguchi and it tested positive."
READ ALSO : Information on Covid-19 must inspire confidence - Dr Beyou
On the other two cases, he said, "Yesterday in the afternoon we received a report of two new confirmed cases from Noguchi, first is a 42-year-old Ghanaian male who returned on the 8th of March, he travelled to Switzerland and UK. Second is a 41-year-old Ghanaian male reported to Tema General Hospital on the 14th of March, he had travelled to Germany.."
READ ALSO : Ghana suspends consular services in the United States of America over Covid-19