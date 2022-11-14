All set for premiere of Anas' Galamsey Ecomony exposé after AICC U-turn

The management of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) have reversed an earlier decision to stop Tiger Eye P.I. from premiering Anas' Galamsey Economy investigative documentary today Monday (November 14, 2022) and Tuesday (November 15, 2022) at the facility.
The AICC in a statement said the initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the AICC staff and not a political decision.
The statement signed by the Director of the AICC, Vivian K.A Asempapa added that the matter had been resolved and the premiere will come off as scheduled on both days.
Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I earlier alleged that barely 24 hours to the premiere, the AICC said the venue was no longer available despite paying the charge which was increased by about 30 percent at the eleventh hour.
"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates., a statement said.
"Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%)."
"We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience in change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue."
The documentary exposes alleged bribery, and corruption as well as corruption-related offences in Ghana’s fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.