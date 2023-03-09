Ashaiman brutality: 150 out of 184 arrested residents released - MP confirms

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Nogbey has disclosed that about 150 out of the 184 individuals arrested by the military in a swoop at Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, have been released.
The MP who confirmed seeing the released persons added that the remaining 34 are still being held in military custody.
READ ALSO: Ashaiman military brutality: Operation was not to avenge soldier's death - GAF
Out of the 184 [detained by the military], 150 have been released. As we speak, we have about 34 yet to be released by the military, and they state that they are just screening them”.
“So by close of today [March 9] we will know whatever outcome may come from the screening. I just met with the 150 including their families and calmed the situation down and assured them that we are going to take charge of the situation and also provide some leadership for them so none of them should take the law into their hands,” the Ashaiman MP said.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement said that the operation was not to avenge the killing of soldier, Trooper Imoro Sherrif, who was murdered in the area by a mob when he visited his parents over the weekend but rather, to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.
GAF announced that its high command sanctioned the swoop.