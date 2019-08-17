Asylum Down drain & bridge requires urgent attention before lives perish

Residents of suburb, Asylum Down, in the Korle Klottey constituency of the Greater Accra region are unhappy and even resigned themselves to misery given the apathy elected and state officials have shown them.
Interestingly the Korle Klottey constituency with its other suburbs Osu, Adabraka and Ridge is home to notable holdings including the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) headquarters and until recently the National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters as well.
However there is looming danger should authorities continue to remain blind in the face of the Asylum drain’s disintegration.
Residents contend the drain constructed decades ago (some insist since Nkrumah’s time) to contain rain water descending from hills en route to discharge into the Korle Lagoon has been suffering erosion thanks to the violent moving of flood water when it rains heavily even for 2 hours.
A cobbler who works near the drain declares he’s seen the incumbent member of parliament on the ticket of the NDC Nii Armah Ashietey inspect the damage with a team, also seen daughter of former president Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency come around to inspect as has the NPP’s lawyer Philip Addison and independent candidate Nii Noi Nortey but no action has been taken.
Concrete slabs constituting the drain have been broken down at many sections and a bridge enabling people connect from the Paloma Hotel area to the Asylum Down Roundabout section also is threatened as pillars serving as support structure could crumble.
The constituency has had the following parliamentarians:
1992 Nathan Tetteh Mensah EGLE
1996 David Lamptey National Democratic Congress
2000 Nii Adu Daku Mante New Patriotic Party
2008-2016 Nii Armah Ashietey National Democratic Congress
2016 - present Zanetor Rawlings National Democratic Congress
To think there is another battle for the seat so much so that with the NDC welcoming Zanetor, Ashietey has plans of standing as an independent in as much as the NPP’s acceptance of Addison as its parliamentary candidate has incensed Nii Noi to also contest on an independent ticket.
The time for all these candidates together with the Municipal Chief Executive and Assembly Member to liaise and attend to the Asylum Down drain and bridge is now.
