Ban on public gathering extended by two weeks - Eugene Arhin announces

The Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin has announced that President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gathering by two weeks.
There was an initial one-month ban on all public gatherings including religious activities and funerals.
The extension comes into full force after he signed the Executive Instrument to give effect to the new measure.
Eugene Arhin said this new directive takes effect on Monday, April 13, 2020.
“President Akufo-Addo has signed the Executive Instrument (EI) extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65.
The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from Monday 13th April, 2020,” Eugene Arhin said a Facebook post.
As of 10 April 2020, 23:00 HRS, a total of 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 being positive for COVID-19 in Ghana.
The breakdown of the 408 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 394 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.