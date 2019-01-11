Business Development Minister, Mohammed Awal voted best Minister in 2018

The Minister for Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has emerged as the best performing Minister for 2018.
This announcement follows the release of the annual survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and chief executive officers (CEOs) by FAKS Investigative Services.
Dr Awal came first, securing 4,211 votes out of 4,348 votes cast, representing 93.18% of respondents electing him as the best Minister for the year 2018.
Among some of the projects that informed the choice of respondents include a Presidential Pitch, a business idea contest that supported 20 beneficiaries with amounts ranging from GH₵25,000 to GH₵50,000; the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), which trained 7,000 start-ups and small business owners, as well as the provision of 1,350 existing businesses with seed capital of between GH₵10,000 and GH₵100,000 to help them expand their operations.
Agyei-Mensah Korsah voted Best Deputy Minister
Deputy Minister of Regional Organisation and Development, Matthew Agyei-Mensah Korsah was voted Best Deputy Minister with a score of 3,978 votes, representing 88.03% of respondents.
Muntaka Mubarak voted best performing MP
The survey also ranked Members of Parliament (MPs), which saw Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Asawase, emerge as the best performing MP for 2018, with 4,348 of respondents choosing him as the best performing MP for the period.
Edward Ennin and Okudzeto Ablakwa also won
Members of Parliament for Obuasi East and North Tongu constituencies, Edward Ennin and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa emerged as Best Majority and Minority MPs respectively.
Adiku Heloo is best Female MP
Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe, emerged as the best Female MP, with 3,614 of respondents selecting her as the top performing woman in Ghana’s parliament.
Simon Osei-Mensah is best Regional Minister
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah was again voted as the best Regional Minister, retaining his position from last year.
He had a score of 4,011 (88.75%), with Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional Minister, placing second.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative company that conducts annual surveys to assess the performance of Ministers, MPs and other members of government.
This year’s ranking is the seventh since FAKS began its annual surveys assessing the performance of government agents.
The survey sought opinions from 4,519 respondents nationwide, who ranged from students, petty traders, journalists, civil society organisations and traditional rulers to academia, among others.
Credit: Finder