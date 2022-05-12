CLOGSAG calls off strike 

Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off its nationwide strike.
Executive Secretary for CLOGSAG Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo said Finance Ministry has on May 11 directed the Controller and Accountant general department to effect payment of their neutrality allowance, hence, the decision to call off the strike.
Background
CLOGSAG has been lamenting what it believes is government’s lack of commitment to honour the payment of the political neutrality allowance due its members.
The concern comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) directed the Ministry of Finance on a payment plan of the allowance.
A week after that order, CLOGSAG is yet to receive payment compelling the striking association to continue with its strike.
Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo said the Finance Ministry is being disingenuous with the agreement reached by the parties involved.
“That directive from the National Labour Commission that they [Finance Ministry] sends instruction to the Controller and Accountant General for the payment of the allowance has still not been done as we speak. That should have been done last week as directed by the NLC”, he said.
Isaac Bampoe Addo further lamented the current turn of events, thus questioning the delay in the payment.
“If two parties have gone to the National Labour Commission and there has been a directive and the Ministry of Finance with impudence doesn’t comply with the directive, what signals are they sending? NLC has directed the payment and the Finance Ministry has still not done it.”
“The allowance is just a minute part of our conditions of service. The whole conditions of service are even yet to be tackled. The allowance was a decision taken by government to be implemented in 2022 so the payment structure is tackled in 2023. That was the agreement, and the Finance Ministry is flouting the directive with impudence. It is the Ministry of finance that is not playing ball. We wonder what is happening”, Mr. Addo added.