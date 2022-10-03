Prime News Ghana

Communications Ministry declares October National Cyber Security Awareness Month

By primenewsghana
Ministry of Communications
Ministry of Communications
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Ministry of Communication has declared October as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Ghana.

The NCSAM, institutionalized since October 2018, seeks to educate Ghanaians on best practices required to protect them while using online services

At the launch of the 2022 edition of NCSAM, Government once again pledged its commitment to protecting our cyber space and to accelerate digitalization efforts.

READ ALSO: Sustainability requirements shouldn't be a ruse to block our cocoa and coffee - Oppong Nkrumah

The onus is also on us all to protect ourselves from hacks, cyber bullying, breach of privacy among several others.