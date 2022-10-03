Communications Ministry declares October National Cyber Security Awareness Month

The Ministry of Communication has declared October as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Ghana.
The NCSAM, institutionalized since October 2018, seeks to educate Ghanaians on best practices required to protect them while using online services
At the launch of the 2022 edition of NCSAM, Government once again pledged its commitment to protecting our cyber space and to accelerate digitalization efforts.
The onus is also on us all to protect ourselves from hacks, cyber bullying, breach of privacy among several others.