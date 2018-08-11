'Computer Man' supports call for churches to pay tax

Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry International, Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah, popularly known as Computer Man is in support of the government’s proposal to tax churches in the country.
Computer Man said churches in the country are into business so it is prudent for them to be taxed for the development of this nation.
Prophet Amponsah threw the support in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana on President Akufo-Addo’s backing on the need for churches to pay tax.
Giving further reasons why he agree with the President, the man of God said “they [pastors] ride in heavy cars so I am satisfied with the message from the President”.
He said some pastors take dollars from the congregation but they do not pay tax to the state.
“Taxpaying is in the Bible. Church has now become a business so we must pay tax”, he explained.
Computer Man said “we sell creams and anointing oils in churches and the laws of this country says every one that sells and make profit should pay tax”.