Corruption advisor under the John Mahama, Daniel Batidam, dead

Corruption advisor under the John Mahama administration, Daniel Batidam, has died.
Family sources have told Joy News that he died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Mampong in the Eastern Region.
Mr Batidam had been unwell for some time now.
Mr Batidam was a former Executive Director at the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).
Mr Batidam was also a representative for Ghana on the AU Advisory Board on Corruption, a positioned he resigned from subsequently, citing deep-seated corruption, lack of accountability among others at the secretariat at the AU Commission.
His body has since been transported to the 37 Military Hospital morgue.
The family of the late anti-corruption champion is expected to make a formal announcement soon.
Source: Myjoyonline