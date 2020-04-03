COVID-19: Difficulty in acquiring PPEs not just a Ghanaian problem but global - Dr. Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye says the difficulty in acquiring Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) to fight COVID-19 is not only a challenge for Ghana but it has become a global issue.
Health workers in Ghana have over the past few weeks complained about the lack of PPEs to enable them to fight the deadly disease.
Some have even said they may be forced to stop working if the PPEs are not provided because they can't put their lives at risk.
Dr Aboagye urged all to remain calm as the country is trying all means to acquire more PPEs but there is a global shortage.
"PPEs remain a challenge for all of us not only in Ghana but a global problem. There are plans to boost local production of PPEs". There is a clear global shortage because of how COVID-19 cases keep rising in other jurisdictions, we are trying all means to acquire more," he said at a press briefing.
Some PPE items include gloves, medical mask, respirator mask, goggles, face shield and gowns.
Last week the Ministry of Health received some Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) from the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat the spread the novel coronavirus in the country.
These PPEs were shared to health workers but that may not be enough as more people have called on the authorities to acquire more.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases stand at 204 with 5 deaths so far.